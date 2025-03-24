SOMA Chamber of Commerce to Host Free Health & Wellness Event March 25 at The Woodland

From the SOMA Chamber of Commerce:

The SOMA Chamber of Commerce will host a free Health & Wellness Event for local business owners on Tuesday, March 25 in The Parlor at The Woodland. The event will feature four speakers who will offer practical tips for business owners to achieve a better work-life balance and a healthier lifestyle. The doors will open at 6:00 PM and the speakers will start at 6:30 PM. There will also be local wellness providers that attendees can mingle with throughout the event.

SOMA Chamber of Commerce Executive Director said, “This event was such a big success last year that bringing it back again was never in question!” Dickson added, “We have another incredible event planned, with four great speakers, and even more display tables for attendees to visit. It will be a great night.”

The free event will feature the following four speakers:

Dr. Nilaya Bhawsar, the Director of the Stroke Program at Mountainside Medical Center, is committed to raising awareness about stroke prevention and treatment. In this informative session, he will educate the community on recognizing the early signs and symptoms of a stroke, the importance of acting quickly, and key strategies for reducing risk factors. Additionally, Dr. Bhawsar will provide insight into the advanced stroke care and comprehensive services available at Mountainside Medical Center, ensuring attendees leave with valuable, potentially life-saving knowledge.

Liz Frydman, Wellness Coach from Liz Coaches, specializes in stress reduction, mindfulness, and overall well-being. In this session, she will discuss optimizing sleep for productivity at work—one of the most essential pillars of health. Liz will share 20+ actionable tips to help attendees get more and better-quality sleep, enhancing focus, energy, and overall performance.

Callie Exas is a registered dietitian and fitness expert. She helps busy, burnt out people rebuild their mind-body connection, address their hormonal chaos and restore their energy through holistic nutrition and self care strategies. She specializes in women’s health, mindful eating, and sustainable fat loss in mid life. In her presentation she’ll be discussing the physiological and emotional impact of burnout on the body and ways to streamline your nutrition for your nuanced needs in order to heal, restore energy, and thrive in your life.

Tsipi Kaplan is a trained chef and a nutrition coach who will discuss easy ways to make healthy eating part of a business owner’s wellness routine. She will discuss and demonstrate how to make a convenient 3-5 ingredient meal and what to keep in the fridge for easy meal prep.

This is a free event for local business owners, but registration is required. Register at https://somachamber.org/event-5593108.