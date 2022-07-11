South Orange Issues Poison Hemlock Alert

From the Township of South Orange Village:

The South Orange Health Department and Environmental Commission want the public to be aware that Poison Hemlock has been sighted at the community garden and in various locations along the river. This is concerning because all parts of the plant are toxic and dangerous to humans, pets and livestock. Skin contact can result in a rash and significant ingestion can result in serious illness and death. Visit the Environmental Commission blog for photos and more information provided by our Environmental Commission to aid you in learning to identify, avoid and control this plant.