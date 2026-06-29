What to Do If You Run Into SOMA’s Black Bear

With a June 22 evacuation and shelter in place at Turtle Back Zoo, sightings in the South Mountain Reservation, and visits to some backyards in South Orange, a young black bear has been making his presence known in the towns of late.

The Essex County Sheriff’s Office called in New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Division of Fish & Wildlife last week when the bear visited the zoo — but the bear retreated back into the Reservation.

South Orange Police chief Stephen Dolinac reported that, on June 20, SOPD “responded to two calls of a bear sighting, however the bear was gone upon the arrival of our officers.” Dolinac added that “the sightings were in the western area of town, leading us to believe the bear was making its way to the Reservation.”

Two years ago, when a young bear was frequenting the backyard of some Maplewood homes, South Orange-Maplewood Health Officer Candice Davenport shared advice on what to do should you encounter a bear.

“Because we live by the Reservation, black bears will be curious about us, especially if they can smell strong odors that come from people’s garbage,” said Davenport.

She said that the New Jersey Dept. of Environmental Protection counsels that “a black bear passing through an area and not causing a specific problem should be left alone. Most times they’re wary of humans, so they will stay away as soon as they have lost interest.”

However, Davenport said that, if a bear is becoming aggressive or “conducting nuisance behaviors”, residents should call the wildlife control unit of NJ DEP Division of Fish & Wildlife at 908-735-8793, or call the local police non-emergency phone number of evenings and weekends, or contact the DEP Hotline at 1-877-WARN-DEP.

Most black bears locally have been non-aggressive. However, in June 2024, police shot and killed a bear after it followed a grandmother and her grandchildren on the “Fairy Trail” in the South Mountain Reservation in Millburn.

Davenport shared this advice from the DEP webpage:

Bear Encounters

Black bears by nature tend to be wary of people. However, if you encounter a black bear in your neighborhood or outdoors while hiking or camping, follow these common-sense safety tips.

DON’T

Do not feed bears.

Do not approach bears. Especially feeding bears, which will aggressively defend their food.

Especially feeding bears, which will aggressively defend their food. Do not run from bears. Running may trigger a chase response.

Running may trigger a chase response. Do not make direct eye contact. Bears may perceive this as a challenge.

DO

Remain calm and slowly back away.

Make the bear aware of you.

Be loud: speak in an assertive voice, yell, sing, or clap your hands. If available, bang pots and pans or use an airhorn.

speak in an assertive voice, yell, sing, or clap your hands. If available, bang pots and pans or use an airhorn. Make yourself look big. Wave your arms. Hold your jacket above your head.

Wave your arms. Hold your jacket above your head. If you’re in a group, stay together and perform these actions together.

and perform these actions together. Make sure the bear has an escape route. If a bear enters your home, prop all the doors open.

If a bear enters your home, prop all the doors open. If the bear doesn’t leave, move to a secure area.

If your family lives in an area frequented by black bears, create a “Bear Plan” for children, with an escape route and planned use of whistles and air horns.

with an escape route and planned use of whistles and air horns. Black bear attacks are extremely rare. If a black bear does attack, fight back! Aim for the snout and/or eyes. Use anything at hand: (knife, sticks, rocks, binoculars, backpack or kick the bear).

Aim for the snout and/or eyes. Use anything at hand: (knife, sticks, rocks, binoculars, backpack or kick the bear). -Report black bear damage or nuisance behavior to the DEP’s 24-hour, toll-free hotline at 1-877-WARN DEP (1-877-927-6337).

REMEMBER