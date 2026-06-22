Bear Visits Turtle Back Zoo, Prompting Evacuation & Shelter in Place

From the Office of the Essex County Executive:

Today [June 22], we had a siting of a black bear in Essex County South Mountain Reservation, and the bear ultimately found its way into Turtle Back Zoo. In an abundance of caution, the zoo was closed and zoo employees and visitors were ordered to shelter in place in buildings inside the zoo. At no time did the bear come in contact with any humans, and everyone was safely evacuated from the zoo with assistance from the Essex County Sheriff’s Office. Our zoo veterinarians and staff, along with our sheriff’s officers have been tracking the bear, and NJ Fish and Wildlife has been contacted.