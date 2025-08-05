With Recent Measles Cases in NJ, Essex County Offers Free Measles Vaccinations August 13

Local residents can protect themselves against measles by getting vaccinated — free of charge — at a clinic on Wednesday, August 13, from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Essex County Watsessing Park Community Center, 38 Conger Street, Bloomfield.

Maplewood & South Orange Health Officer Candice Davenport urged residents to take advantage of the clinic in light of recent measles cases in New Jersey.

“This is important. This is measles,” said Davenport. “We have had in the last two months, three cases of measles [in New Jersey]: One in Ocean County, one in Hudson County, and now one in Passaic County.”

“We are watching this very closely,” said Davenport. “These are all un-vaccinated individuals. The one in Passaic County was due to international travel, so we’re keeping an eye on that.”

Per the CDC, “Measles can cause serious health complications, especially in children younger than 5 years old. Measles is highly contagious. If one person has it, up to 9 out of 10 people nearby will become infected if they are not protected. The best protection against measles is measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. MMR vaccine provides long-lasting protection against all strains of measles.”

In addition to the vaccination clinic for adults on August 13, Davenport posted information on clinics for children on August 13, 20 and 27, offering MMR and other vaccines. See information below from Davenport’s August 5 Maplewood Board of Health Presentation.

The Maplewood Township website also provides guidance on measles vaccination, “including those born between 1963-1967 that may have received an inactivated vaccine and are unsure of their vaccination status: Ask The Experts About Vaccines: MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella) | Vaccine Recommendations | Immunize.org.”