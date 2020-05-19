COVID-19 Maplewood South Orange

VIDEO: In ‘A Time Before Vaccinations,’ SOMA Seniors Tell Their Stories

By access_timeMay-19-2020

From Maplewood Public Health Division:

The Maplewood Public Health Division, in conjunction with SOMA Two Towns For All Ages and local artist, Joy Yagid created a mini-documentary with local senior residents, entitled, “A Time Before Vaccinations”.

screenshot from “A Time Before Vaccinations”

It captures the personal stories of local senior residents, growing up in a time before vaccines. The stories resonate especially now, with our current experiences of shutdowns and quarantines. Our seniors are a testament that communitywide social distancing works against communicable diseases like polio and measles before there was a vaccine.

Screen shot from “A Time Before Vaccinations”

To see the video, click A Time Before Vaccines, or view here:

