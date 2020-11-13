Amtrak Thanksgiving Northeast Corridor New Safety Measures in Place

From Amtrak:

Amtrak continues to deliver on a new standard of travel by helping customers travel safely and comfortably on the Northeast Corridor this Thanksgiving. Travelers on the Acela (Boston – Washington, D.C.), Northeast Regional (Boston – Virginia), additional services on the Northeast Corridor (NEC), including the Keystone Service, Pennsylvanian and Empire Service, and every Amtrak train across the country can experience Amtrak’s new enhanced safety and cleaning measures.

As part of Amtrak’s partnership with experts from the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, this includes required face coverings, contactless amenities, social distancing on board and in stations, and sophisticated air filtration. Amtrak customers can also avoid traffic and enjoy free Wi-Fi on most trains, plenty of leg room and no middle seat.

“This holiday season, customers can travel in confidence while avoiding unnecessary traffic,” said Amtrak Vice President of the Northeast Corridor Service Line Caroline Decker. “With our enhanced safety measures, we want to ensure our customers feel a renewed sense of confidence when they travel with us this holiday season.”

Customers are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and book early to guarantee available tickets. Bookings will be limited to allow for more physical distancing in seating areas. Amtrak’s new standard of travel includes:

Face coverings : Amtrak requires all customers and employees wear a face mask or covering that fully covers the entire mouth and nose, fits snugly against the side of the face, and secures under the chin at all times while onboard and in stations unless actively eating or drinking while stationary and maintaining appropriate physical distancing. Face masks can be removed on board when customers are in their private room and the door is closed.

Station Arrival : Except for the Auto Train, customers are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes before departure and 60 minutes if in need of ticketing and/or baggage assistance.

Capacity indicator : When searching for travel options, customers will see a volume percentage next to each route so they can get helpful insight into which trains are less crowded. The percentage displayed is available in real-time when customers search for their train.

Seamless gate information : To reduce crowds at departure boards, Amtrak app users can receive gate and track information via push notifications at select stations.

Partnership with RB, the makers of Lysol® : Built on its commitment to the safety and wellbeing of travelers, Amtrak announced a partnership with RB, the makers of Lysol. As part of this partnership, germ-kill experts and microbiologists from RB will help Amtrak strengthen and reinforce Amtrak’s comprehensive disinfection protocols for trains, stations and Metropolitan Lounges.

Amtrak app : Customers can book, board, check train status and access information from the convenience and safety of a mobile device. Amtrak encourages boarding with eTickets, which conductors scan from the Amtrak app.

Private rooms : Offered on many routes, a private room is the perfect option for customers seeking privacy and space on a short trip and added comfort and amenities when traveling overnight.

Air quality : All Amtrak trains are equipped with onboard filtration systems with a fresh air exchange rate every 4-5 minutes.

Physical distancing : Signage has been displayed at our busiest stations to indicate safe distances in high traffic areas. In addition, protective plastic barriers have been installed at customer counters at our busiest stations.

Limiting bookings : We are limiting bookings on reserved trains to allow for more physical distancing in seating areas. Individuals traveling alone may use the seat next to them for personal belongings, while friends and family members will easily find seats together.

Amtrak’s NEC trains are the country’s only all-electric trains, providing a more environmentally friendly way to travel as part of Amtrak’s goal to reduce its carbon footprint while safely and comfortably transporting travelers between cities and rural communities across America and through city center connections. Amtrak also recently expanded its Carry-on bike program for most Northeast Regional departures and some Keystone Service, allowing customers to store their bike inside of the passenger coach in a designated space.

Customers can easily connect directly with Amtrak before, during and after their travels:

Amtrak app for easy booking and travel updates

Amtrak on Facebook and @Amtrak on Twitter

@AmtrakNECAlerts for updates within the Northeast Region and @AmtrakAlerts for any other alerts outside of that region

@Amtrak and using the hashtag #Amtrak in their posts

Tickets are currently for sale and can be found, along with current schedules, on Amtrak.com and through the Amtrak app. Amtrak continues to evaluate current practices and pilot new opportunities to support personal safety. Visit Amtrak.com for more information about how Amtrak is maintaining a safe environment.