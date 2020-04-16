COVID-19 Government Maplewood Millburn South Orange

April 16: Essex County Reports 9,126 Cases of COVID-19; 640 Deaths

From the Essex County Executive’s Office:

Below is the April 16, 2020 report from the Essex County Executive’s Office on the total number of diagnosed coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths as of 9 a.m. today.

Editor’s note: there is sometimes a discrepancy between the county reports and reports from municipalities. The most recent reports from Maplewood and South Orange, which you can find on Village Green, are the most accurate counts, as the individual towns are the ones actually investigating reported cases.

Statewide, there are 71,030 cases of COVID-19 and 3,156 deaths.

