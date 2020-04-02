April 2: Maplewood Reports 5 New Coronavirus Cases, Total of 62

From Maplewood Township:

Good Evening,

The Maplewood Public Health Division now has a total of 62 coronavirus COVID-19 cases including our one previously reported death. The 5 new cases range from 44 to 63 years of age. The Public Health Division continues to investigate and obtain the recent contact history for the new cases, including contacting anyone who has potentially been exposed.

The NJ Department of Health has reported 25,590 confirmed cases in the state of New Jersey which includes 2,617 in Essex County.

COVID-19 resources:

– NJ COVID-19 Information Hub: https://covid19.nj.gov/

– General COVID-19 questions: 2-1-1

– NJ COVID-19 hotline: (800) 222-1222

– Maplewood COVID-19 website: https://www.twp.maplewood.nj.us/covid19

– Essex county COVID-19 Testing Site: www.EssexCOVID.org

If you have received a positive confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 from your healthcare provider but have not heard from our Public Health Division in 24 hours of your diagnosis, please call the Maplewood Public Health Division at (973) 762-8120.

MAPSO Small Business Owners

As a follow up to our conference call about federal and state assistance for small businesses, The Township of Maplewood’s Small Business Portal is live. Please visit

https://www.twp.maplewood.nj.us/smallbusiness to learn about the resources available.

Shop MAPSO – Our Small Businesses are open!

Again, several small businesses are providing services, selling online, delivering, or providing takeout options. Please shop local!

– Springfield Ave: http://www.springfieldavenue.com/covid19-updates

– Maplewood Village: http://maplewoodvillagenj.com/…/special-announcement-tempor…

– South Orange: https://southorangecovid19.com/business

– The Maplewood Chamber:: https://maplewoodchamber.org/covid-19-information/

Mayor Frank