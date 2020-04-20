COVID-19 Government Maplewood Millburn South Orange

April 20: Essex County Reports 10,713 Cases of COVID-19, 754 Deaths

By access_timeApr-20-2020

From the Essex County Executive’s Office:

Below is the April 20, 2020 report from the Essex County Executive’s Office on the total number of diagnosed coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths as of 9 a.m. today.

Editor’s note: there is sometimes a discrepancy between the county reports and reports from municipalities. The most recent reports from Maplewood and South Orange, which you can find on Village Green, are the most accurate counts, as the individual towns are the ones actually investigating reported cases.

Statewide, there are 85,301 cases of COVID-19 and 4,202 deaths.

Read more public health-related coverage here.

Download (DOCX, 18KB)

You May Also Like

  • April 20: Essex County Reports 10,713 Cases of COVID-19, 754 Deaths
  • Columbia High School Teachers & Staff Reach Out to Students With Instagram Video
  • Retail Therapy — Bricks & Mortar Maplewood Shop Pivots to Online Sales
  • April 19: Essex County Reports 10,309 Cases of COVID-19, 739 Deaths

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *