From the Essex County Executive’s Office:

Below is the April 6, 2020 report from the Essex County Executive’s Office on the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths as of 9 a.m. today.

According to the report, Maplewood currently has 86 cases and one death, and South Orange has 40 reported cases.

Statewide, there are 37,505 cases of COVID-19 and 917 deaths.

