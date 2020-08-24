COVID-19 Government Maplewood Millburn South Orange

August 24: Essex County Reports 19,923 (+28) Cases of COVID-19, 1,859 Deaths

By access_timeAug-24-2020

Below is the August 24, 2020 report from the Essex County Executive’s Office on the total number of diagnosed coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths as of 9 a.m. today.

Editor’s note: there is sometimes a discrepancy between the county reports and reports from municipalities. The most recent reports from Maplewood and South Orange, which you can find on Village Green, are the most accurate counts, as the individual towns are the ones actually investigating reported cases.

Statewide there are 189,494 cases of COVID-19 reported yesterday. Today’s reported cases are pending.

Read more public health-related coverage here.

Download (PDF, 169KB)

Other Stories

  • South Orange Demands Transparency From Seton Hall Re: COVID Cases As Students Return to Campus
  • Maplewood Reports 4 New Covid-19 Cases; Total of 278 Residents Have Recovered
  • August 24: Essex County Reports 19,923 (+28) Cases of COVID-19, 1,859 Deaths
  • UPDATE: South Orange Village Prez to Meet With Seton Hall as University Reports 2nd COVID Case Since April