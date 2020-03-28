CHS 10th Grader Organizes Letter Writing to Autoimmune Children in Hospitals During COVID-19 Outbreak

Recently, Sarah Schneider, a sophomore at Columbia High School, and a member of the Students for Justice Club, had the idea to organize letter writing to children who are currently hospitalized and, due to precautions against the spread of COVID-19, are unable to see their friends and family. Schneider is coordinating the effort with representatives of The Valerie Fund in Maplewood to send kind messages to autoimmune children at Newark Beth Israel Hospital and Morristown Medical Center. CHS 12th grader Jordan Muhammad reached out to Village Green to share Schneider’s efforts. Wrote Muhammad, “This is a very lonely time for some people and this can help make it not so bad. Please help spread the word!”

The Coronavirus Pandemic is Especially Hard on Children Stuck in Hospitals. Here’s How You Can Help!

Take 5 minutes out of your day to make some else’s! With the coronavirus, hospitals are doing their best to keep children with autoimmune diseases safe, however, that means that they get very little contact with their family and friends, so writing letters will make them feel less alone! This is why the Students for Justice Club has started an initiative, led by sophomore, Sarah Schneider who coordinated with representatives of The Valerie Fund in Maplewood to send kind messages to autoimmune children at Newark Beth Israel Hospital and Morristown Medical Center. And you can help! Create a “letter” or message to be sent. The messages must be digital for sanitation and safety purposes but you can be as creative as you want! Create a digital drawing or poster or just send a funny joke, anything that would brighten a kid’s day

Their goal is to send at least 30 letters, but they would love to send more! For submissions or questions, please email [email protected]! And they would love to have the messages sent by April 30th at the latest! Always remember, you can make a difference in someone’s life! Thank You!

Please Note: Refrain from using religious or spiritual messages or anything along the lines of “I know you’ll be okay.”

Example Message:

Hey! I know this situation really sucks right now. But today I was watching some really funny videos on Tic Tok and I realized that I knew absolutely none of the dances. I like to think that I know them, so I try to perform them in front of my parents, but I usually end up forgetting any and all steps after like, the first four seconds. It’s pretty cool though, that we are in a time that’s going to end up in history books. We are living through history!!! (I mean, I would kind of prefer space travel, but that’s just me.) Some of my favorite shows that I used to watch with my brother were Adventure Time and The Amazing World of Gumball. Do you watch them? They were always able to make me laugh, even now when I’m fifteen years old. You are not alone in this!!!

– Sarah Schneider, 10th Grade, Columbia High School