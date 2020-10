From Maplewood Health Officer Candice Davenport:

Salerno Medical will not be at the parking lot of Maplewood Community Pool on Friday, October 16, due to 100% chance of rain in the forecast. They will reschedule appointments but anyone planning to walk up/drop in for a test should be advised to come another time.

Salerno Medical will return on Monday, October 19 and will be at the pool parking until October 30, from 8am-4 pm, Monday to Friday.

More information here:

Download (PDF, 318KB)