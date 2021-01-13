COVID Vaccine Eligibility Expands to Include Seniors 65+, People with Serious Medical Conditions

Today, Governor Murphy announced that effective tomorrow,Thursday, January 14, individuals 65+ years of age and individuals between the ages of 18 and 64 with serious medical conditions (as defined by the CDC – see below for details) will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Individuals who are pregnant and those in an immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant are also eligible but should follow CDC guidance and first discuss vaccination with their medical provider before receiving the vaccine.

Is the State still vaccinating ‘healthcare workers’ as defined in Group 1A?

Yes, please refer to this link for comprehensive guidance as to who qualifies as a ‘healthcare worker’.

Has the State opened up the next vaccination category, Group 1B?

Yes, for first responders and as of January 14th for individuals 65+ years of age and individuals between the ages of 18 and 64 with serious medical conditions Please refer to the following NJ DOH letter for guidance on who qualifies as a ‘first responder.’

For individuals between the ages of 18 and 64 with serious medical conditions, which conditions qualify as per the CDC?

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined that the certain medical conditions increase the risk of severe illness from the virus (defined as high risk). These conditions include:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Down Syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)

Severe Obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2)

Sickle cell disease

Smoking

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Are pregnant persons eligible to be vaccinated?

Yes, see above.

Where do I register to be vaccinated?

Essex County residents who qualify as healthcare workers, first responders, seniors (65+), or who are between the ages of 18-64 with serious medical conditions should register to be vaccinated here: www.essexcovid.org

To determine your eligibility for vaccination at this time and to pre-register for vaccination, please use the following link:

If you have already pre-registered to be vaccinated using the state portal and are now eligible as per this updated guidance, you will receive an email notification directing you to your nearest vaccination site to schedule an appointment.

What do I do if I’m eligible but in need of transportation to a vaccination site?

We are currently working with county officials to pool our collective resources into transportation options for residents in need (ie using our jitneys and their buses). Those details have not been confirmed at this time. We hope to confirm transportation plans shortly.

Transportation for residents age 60+ or with disabilities

There are 2 fully accessible transportation options – Essex County Special Transportation Services (the blue bus) and Access link. YOU MUST BE REGISTERED IN ADVANCE TO USE EITHER SERVICE. Once registered, you can make reservations:

· Essex County Special Transportation Services

For residents 60+, Essex County provides free, handicap accessible transportation to all towns within the county. Call (973) 618-1280 to register and set up an appointment. Once you are in the system, you can begin scheduling rides.

· Access link

Access Link is for people with disabilities. Service shadows local fixed route buses and light rails, with pick-up and drop-off points within 3/4 mile of an eligible bus route or light rail station.

To find out if you are eligible for Access link or to register and be certified for the service, call 800-955-ADA1 (2321) and select option #1 for information on the Certification Group

Public Transportation –

NJ Transit to Livingston Mall:

1. Take the train from either Maplewood or South Orange, and transfer to the #70 bus at the Summit Train Station OR

2. Take NJ Transit #70 Bus from Springfield Ave (bus stops are along the entire length Springfield Ave), running approximately every 20 minutes and takes 1 hour to get to the Livingston Mall OR

3. Take NJ Transit Bus #92 from the South Orange train Station or the corner of Valley & South Orange Avenue towards “Branch Brook Park”. (There are bus stops along Scotland Rd) Change buses at Day St/Main St for the NJ Transit Bus #73 to Livingston Mall. Buses run approximately every 20 minutes and would take an estimated 1 hour and 20 minutes from South Orange Ave

When will the next vaccination phase open up and how are the phases determined?

To VOLUNTEER at any of the Essex County vaccination sites, please see here:

For medical professionals

For non-medical professionals

