Death of 65-Year-Old Resident Brings Total Maplewood COVID-19 Toll to 20

From Maplewood Mayor McGehee regarding COVID-19 Coronavirus on April 29, 2020:

Good Afternoon,

Before I share the Maplewood Public Health Division numbers, I wanted to continue our salute of MAPSO Heroes.

One group that I want to recognize is FLAG (Front Line Appreciation Group) of South Orange and Maplewood, a grassroots community group dedicated to collaborating with our local MAPSO restaurants to feed front line healthcare workers at area hospitals in Newark and East Orange during the coronavirus pandemic.

Each week, FLAG sends roughly 1300 meals to Newark Beth Israel, University Hospital, St. Michael’s, East Orange General, and the VA. They have raised nearly 80K for both Maplewood and South Orange restaurants to assist with keeping them afloat. BRAVO FLAG! https://www.facebook.com/groups/2661680927454511/

Maplewood Public Health Division numbers:

Total Cases: 258 (+8 between yesterday and today)

Total Deaths: 20 (+1 today, the resident was 65. Our prayers are with the family)

New cases age range: 37 to 65

Total recovered cases: 86 (+3)

Positive test rate: 43% (258 positive cases and 347 negative cases). ( -2%)

NJ Statewide confirmed cases: 116,264

Essex County confirmed cases: 13,445.

For State aggregate data on hospitalizations, age, gender, and race: https://www.nj.gov/health/cd/topics/ncov.shtml. click under “daily case summary updates.”

https://www.nj.gov/health/cd/topics/covid2019_dashboard.shtml Click the Demographics tab.

COVID-19 resources:

Maplewood COVID-19 website: https://www.twp.maplewood.nj.us/covid19.

General COVID-19 Questions: 2-1-1 or 1-800-962-1253 (24/7)

Public Health Division: (973) 762-8120

The Health Division works to obtain the recent contact history for all cases, including contacting anyone who has potentially been exposed.

FOOD PROGRAMS AND COMMUNITY

SOMSD Families bagged Lunch Pick Up

is still available M-F from 11:00am – 1:00pm during school days at CHS and Seth Boyden. No one will be turned away.

COVID19 Resource Booklet from South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race

To support MAPSO residents who may not have access to digital information about where to go or what to do during this crisis, the CCR compiled a resource booklet with key information including food and housing insecurity, key contacts for testing, and tips while staying at home.

They have made arrangements with some key stakeholders to distribute and deliver hard copies but If you know of others that need a hard copy, please contact Audrey Rowe at [email protected], Program Director of South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race. Thank you Audrey Rowe, Nancy Gagnier, Barbara Velazquez, Kelly Quirk, and team.

BUSINESS

Support Small Business Saturdays in May

In support of our local businesses in Maplewood and South Orange, Maplewood Village Alliance, Springfield Avenue Partnership, and South Orange Village Center have started a month-long campaign where every Saturday in May is a Small Business Saturday.

Many of our local businesses are open after adapting their business practices to promote safe operations, while still offering the same quality goods and services.

The business districts have listed open businesses on their respective websites:

SPRINGFIELD AVE MAPLEWOOD OPEN BUSINESSES

MAPLEWOOD VILLAGE OPEN BUSINESSES

SOUTH ORANGE OPEN BUSINESSES

Other MAPSO businesses that are open and serving the public are welcome to contact [email protected] to be added to one of our Open For Business webpages.

GOVERNMENT

Update: 2nd Quarter Property Taxes

Yesterday Governor Murphy signed Executive Order No. 130 which allows any governing body of a municipality to adopt a resolution instituting a grace period concluding on a date no later than June 1, 2020 for the payment of second-quarter property taxes. The Township is looking to adopt a resolution extending the grace period to June 1 during our May 5th Township Committee Meeting. Given that taxes are due this Friday, I am posting this announcement prior to May 1st for transparency.

NJ Tenants and Homeowners Rights Portal

Don’t forget about the renters and homeowners interactive tool to navigate anti-eviction, anti-foreclosure, mortgage forbearance relief measures, and all relevant executive orders during the state of emergency. Covid19.nj.gov/renters -Provides info about tenants rights & responsibilities Covid19.nj.gov/mortgage -Provides info about mortgage companies/banks working with the state on mortgage issues

SBA Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program

Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan funding is underway. https://home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/cares/assistance-for-small-businesses

https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options/paycheck-protection-program. Additionally, you can reach out to the New Jersey Small Business Development Center (SBDC) :https://njsbdc.com/.

HEALTH

Essex County screenings at Weequahic Park continue

COVID-19 Testing will continue at Weequahic Park this Friday, May 1st. Screenings are for Essex county residents who are symptomatic and by appointment only. Test times are 9 am to 12 noon. 600 tests will be available each day. Residents must arrive by car. register at. www.essexcovid.org

Emotional Support is available

If you need emotional support or are feeling anxiety or worry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you can call the NJ Mental Health Cares number at 1-866-202-HELP (4357). It is staffed with a live mental health specialist, 7 days a week, 8 am-8 pm. And is led by Dr. Joseph Scarpelli, Nutley Mayor & Essex County Mental Health Administrator.

Face | Covering Recommendations

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

You could spread COVID-19 to others even if you do not feel sick.

Everyone should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public, for example to the grocery store or to pick up other necessities. Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

The cloth face cover is meant to protect other people in case you are infected.

Do NOT use a facemask meant for a healthcare worker.

Continue to keep about 6 feet between yourself and others. The cloth face cover is not a substitute for social distancing.

*Maya Lordo, M.S.,MCHES, REHS, H.O. -Health Officer -Essex County Health Department*

Mayor Frank