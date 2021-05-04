Essex County Announces Walk-Up Vaccination Appointments Are Now Available

From Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr.:

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. announced on Tuesday, May 4th that appointments are no longer needed to get a vaccine at Essex County’s vaccination centers at Kmart in West Orange and Essex County College in Newark. Those who reside, work or attend school in Essex County are able to walk in at either location between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to receive their vaccination.

“Throughout the entire vaccination process, we constantly were fine tuning our program to make sure everyone who wants to get vaccinated can do so. Opening our sites to walk-in appointments will make it even easier and more convenient to get vaccinated,” DiVincenzo said. “Getting vaccinated is the strongest tool we have to combat the Coronavirus and help us return to normalcy,” he added.

The vaccination sites are located as follows:

Kmart, 235 Prospect Avenue, West Orange.

Essex County College, 177 West Market Street, Newark.

Hours for walk-in appointments are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays to Saturdays at both locations.

Last week, the County Executive announced the vaccination centers at Sears in Livingston, West Caldwell Tech in West Caldwell and the Donald Payne School in Newark would no longer be administering first doses of the Moderna vaccine. They will remain open to provide second doses of the Moderna vaccine. People who received their first doses at these three clinics should return to them to receive their second dose.

Through Saturday, May 1st, Essex County has administered 175,965 first doses and 133,851 second doses of the Moderna vaccine and 12,954 doses of the J&J vaccine. In addition to operating five stationary vaccination sites, Essex County created special program to bus senior citizens to vaccination sites, created a mobile vaccination program to host clinics at churches, community centers and senior buildings – and is expanding that program to include a second unit, opened pop-up vaccination clinics at homeless shelters and boarding homes to vaccination vulnerable residents and partnered with municipal mayors and health officers to identify and vaccinate homebound residents.

Should someone still want to make an appointment to get vaccinated, please visit www.EssexCOVID.org or call 973-877-8456.