Essex County Exec Joe DiVincenzo Tests Positive for COVID-19, Says Symptoms Are Mild

Statement by Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr.;

“Today I learned that I tested positive for the Coronavirus. I decided to get tested after experiencing a fever for several days and have been self-quarantined since March 21st. So far, my symptoms have been mild, and I have been feeling alright. By working remotely, I have not allowed this virus to prevent me from serving our communities and the residents of Essex County. I implore everyone to practice social distancing, wash your hands frequently, limit your movements in public and stay home. We are in the midst of a public health crisis. The prudent actions we take now will determine how severe the impacts of the Coronavirus will be later.”

