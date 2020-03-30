Community Government Health Maplewood Millburn South Orange Towns

Essex County Executive Releases COVID-19 Total Cases, Deaths as of March 30

By access_timeMar-30-2020

From the Office of Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr., Essex County Executive:

[Editor’s note: this is the first time since the state began reporting data on COVID-19 confirmed cases and deaths that Essex County has released data in an email to media. It does not reflect the death in Maplewood reported March 30. Village Green will post these emails whenever we receive them from the County Executive’s office].

Please see the COVID-19 patient count as of 9am this morning [March 30, 2020].

Municipality 3/29/2020 5pm 3/30/20 9am deaths
Belleville 84 100 2
Bloomfield 78 83 2
Caldwell 12 12
Cedar Grove 22 24
East Orange 134 150
Essex Fells 6 6
Fairfield 15 15
Glen Ridge 6 7
Irvington 114 125 1
Livingston 83 84 2
Maplewood 47 49
Millburn 40 41
Montclair 64 73 10
Newark 268 294 8
North Caldwell 11 11
Nutley 72 79 4
Orange 69 75 1
Roseland 17 17 1
South orange 16 18
Verona 10 16
West Caldwell 12 12 1
West Orange 113 117 1
Total 1293 1408 33
Negative tests 1521 1546
Statewide positive 13386
Statewide deaths 161

