Essex County Executive Releases COVID-19 Total Cases, Deaths as of March 30

From the Office of Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr., Essex County Executive:

[Editor’s note: this is the first time since the state began reporting data on COVID-19 confirmed cases and deaths that Essex County has released data in an email to media. It does not reflect the death in Maplewood reported March 30. Village Green will post these emails whenever we receive them from the County Executive’s office].

Please see the COVID-19 patient count as of 9am this morning [March 30, 2020].