From the Essex County Executive’s Office:

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. and the Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders will present an Emergency Food Distribution Event on Thursday, June 25th at James Caldwell High School in West Caldwell to help families negatively impacted by the Coronavirus. The 1,000 boxes . . .

