Essex County to Present Emergency Food Distribution Event to Help Those Impacted by COVID-19 Dec. 10

From the Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. and the Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders:

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. and the Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders will present an Emergency Food Distribution Event on Thursday, December 10th at the Essex County Department of Public Works in Cedar Grove to help families negatively impacted by the Coronavirus. The 1,000 boxes of food that will be distributed are meant to benefit families who have been forced out of work and are not able to afford food.

It will be held as follows:

Date: Thursday, December 10, 2020

Time: 9 a.m.

Place: Essex County Department of Public Works

99 West Bradford Avenue Cedar Grove, NJ

It will be held RAIN or SHINE.

“The Coronavirus has forced an enormous amount of people out of work and created food insecurity among residents who now have limited income or no income at all. We are pleased to present this Emergency Food Distribution Event to help those who are in dire need,” DiVincenzo said. “The Coronavirus has created uncertainty and unforeseen challenges for us all. We hope this emergency food distribution helps those families who are struggling,” he said, adding that additional emergency food distribution events will be scheduled on a weekly basis.

“The Coronavirus Pandemic has negatively affected our communities in a multitude of ways. Unfortunately, over the last few months, the number of Essex County residents requiring assistance to provide food for their families has increased. To that end, I am happy to join the County Administration in announcing that more food distribution events will be coming to different municipalities across the County. Providing service to our residents is something I take great pride in, and it is my hope the upcoming food distribution events will allow more Essex County residents in need to receive assistance,” Gill said.

“The Essex County Emergency Food Distribution Event that took place in Branch Brook Park at the end of April was a great success. We were able to hand out over 2,000 boxes of food to residents in need. Our goal is to duplicate that success in different towns across Essex County, and give all of our residents a chance to receive food in a location that is in close proximity to their community. I thank the County Administration for putting this plan in place, and I encourage all residents in need to participate over the next few months,” Richardson said.

Residents who are driving and want to take advantage of this free giveaway should enter the parking lot off of West Bradford Avenue. Residents waiting to enter the parking lot should line up along the eastern side of Grove Avenue before turning right onto West Bradford Avenue. Left turns from West Bradford Avenue into the parking lot will not be allowed. Motorists should remain in their cars with their windows rolled up. Residents are asked to not arrive to the site until 8 a.m. This is being done to allow for normal traffic flow through the area and prevent any traffic back-ups from being created.

The emergency food boxes contain enough food to provide about 40 meals. They consist of a variety of non-perishable food such as oatmeal, rice, fruit, peanut butter, jelly, shelf stable milk and canned vegetables, chili, soup and ravioli. Items may vary based upon their availability.

The emergency food boxes will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Only one emergency food box will be placed into a vehicle’s trunk.

There is no walk-up area. Buses will not be allowed to enter.