Family of South Orange Man Lost to COVID-19 Seeks Help for Funeral Expenses, Return of Remains

From South Orange VP Sheena Collum:
One of the most challenging, heartbreaking and unexpected roles for me during this time is reaching out to South Orange families who have lost loved ones. The Agba family is dealing with grief right now and has asked for financial assistance for funeral expenses and returning Paul Agba, an 8-year resident in the Seton Village neighborhood, back to Nigeria.
Below is a message from his brother Cornell whom he lived with:
“Our beloved Paul passed on April 16 at East Orange General Hospital. Paul was a wonderful husband, father, and brother who touched the lives of many. In 2012, Paul migrated to the United States in search of better opportunities for himself and his family, who had stayed behind in Nigeria. He lived with his brother in South Orange, NJ, and became a permanent resident. Paul was a devoted parishioner at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in South Orange, and anyone who went to daily Mass will surely miss him. He was constantly present at the chapel and was always the one to turn off the lights. My whole family is devastated by Paul’s sudden demise. He died alone at the hospital with none of our family members present. We would like to send the body back to Nigeria as Paul would have wished, back home to his wife and children. Right now we are not ready for the cost of transportation and a funeral, and we are asking for help. The smallest amount will help. Thank you so much for your support.”
A GoFundMe has been established to support the Agba family during this very difficult time and I ask our community to be generous in helping a fellow neighbor.