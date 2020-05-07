Family of South Orange Man Lost to COVID-19 Seeks Help for Funeral Expenses, Return of Remains

From South Orange VP Sheena Collum:

One of the most challenging, heartbreaking and unexpected roles for me during this time is reaching out to South Orange families who have lost loved ones. The Agba family is dealing with grief right now and has asked for financial assistance for funeral expenses and returning Paul Agba, an 8-year resident in the Seton Village neighborhood, back to Nigeria.

Below is a message from his brother Cornell whom he lived with: