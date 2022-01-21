COVID-19GovernmentMaplewoodMillburnSouth Orange

January 21: Essex County Reports 184,698 (+863) Cases of COVID-19, 3,060 Deaths

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Below is the January 21, 2022 report from the Essex County Executive’s Office on the total number of diagnosed coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths as of 9 a.m. today.

Editor’s note: there is sometimes a discrepancy between the county reports and reports from municipalities. The most recent reports from Maplewood and South Orange, which you can find on Village Green, are the most accurate counts, as the individual towns are the ones actually investigating reported cases.

Statewide there are 1,759,273 cases of COVID-19 reported yesterday. Today’s reported cases are pending.

Read more public health-related coverage here.

Download (PDF, 278KB)

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Maplewood to Reintroduce Police Scanner to Third Party...

The Present and Future of Springfield Avenue: Residents,...

Fixing Up Maplewood – Updates on Maplewood Infrastructure...

Rocket Improv Introduces ‘Give a Penny, Take a...

Adequate Public Notice of SOMSD BOE Regular Board...

Essex County Prosecutor Declines to Bring Charges in...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE