COVID-19GovernmentMaplewoodMillburnSouth Orange

January 27: Essex County Reports 187,430 (+429) Cases of COVID-19, 3,125 Deaths

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Below is the January 27, 2022 report from the Essex County Executive’s Office on the total number of diagnosed coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths as of 9 a.m. today.

Editor’s note: there is sometimes a discrepancy between the county reports and reports from municipalities. The most recent reports from Maplewood and South Orange, which you can find on Village Green, are the most accurate counts, as the individual towns are the ones actually investigating reported cases.

Statewide there are 1,802,164 cases of COVID-19 reported yesterday. Today’s reported cases are pending.

Read more public health-related coverage here.

Download (PDF, 261KB)

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

South Orange Police Charge Newark Man in Burglary

Maplewood Fire Department Uses CPR to Resuscitate Man...

South Orange COVID Case Count ‘Looks Very Good’;...

South Orange PD Investigating Internal Reports of Racial...

‘Not Business as Usual’: CHS Students Report Being...

Starting February, Unboosted SOMSD Students 12+ Must Quarantine...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE