January 3: Essex County Reports 148,890 (+2,941) Cases of COVID-19, 2,902 Deaths

by The Village Green
The Village Green
Below is the January 3, 2022 report from the Essex County Executive’s Office on the total number of diagnosed coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths as of 9 a.m. today.

Editor’s note: there is sometimes a discrepancy between the county reports and reports from municipalities. The most recent reports from Maplewood and South Orange, which you can find on Village Green, are the most accurate counts, as the individual towns are the ones actually investigating reported cases.

Statewide there are 1,398,054 cases of COVID-19 reported yesterday. Today’s reported cases are pending.

