JESPY House in South Orange Asks for Support Amid COVID-19

From the JESPY House:

Like many other non-profit organizations, the coronavirus situation has impacted JESPY House in a big way. The shortfalls will become significant after April 1. Accordingly, we are launching a 2-week emergency campaign to raise $250,000.

To date, we have received donations of $100,000 from donors who challenged us to match their support.

We turn to you now to ask you to match their gifts!

JESPY serves 260 adults with intellectual & developmental disabilities. Our clients depend upon our organization for high-quality support services to live independently as active members of the South Orange community. As one client shared, “JESPY House is the key to my independence and learning to deal in the real world.”

JESPY staff mobilized quickly to make program adjustments to continue to support our clients, largely with services delivered remotely. In addition to the unanticipated expenses of setting up these remote services, we expect significant ongoing losses from program adjustments as well as a reduction in government and private funding.

As always, our clients’ well-being is paramount. This is their home; the JESPY community we have created means everything to our clients and to their families. Most of our clients are having great difficulty handling this continuing crisis. Helping to address their anxiety and depression about the pandemic and the changes in their routines places even greater responsibilities on our staff.

It is imperative that we can ride out this crisis and be here to serve our clients now, and in the weeks ahead.

Please consider a donation to JESPY for our emergency campaign, which runs through April 3rd. To donate today, please click here.

Thank you for being as generous as you can. It means the world to our clients.