July 26: Essex County Reports 19,344 Cases of COVID-19; 1,847 Deaths

From the Essex County Executive’s Office:

Below is the July 26, 2020 report from the Essex County Executive’s Office on the total number of diagnosed coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths.

There were 19,344 cases, an increase of 89 from the last report Village Green posted on July 24. There were 1,847 deaths reported since the July 24 report, an increase of 5.

Locally, since the beginning of the pandemic Maplewood has reported a total of 335 cases and￼ 26 deaths. South Orange has reported 109 cases and 4 deaths.

Editor’s note: there is sometimes a discrepancy between the county reports and reports from municipalities. The most recent reports from Maplewood and South Orange, which you can find on Village Green, are the most accurate counts, as the individual towns are the ones actually investigating reported cases.

Statewide there are 178,858 cases of COVID-19 and 13,856 deaths reported today. Today’s reported cases are pending.

See the full chart below, along with demographic information on age and gender breakdowns.

