Maplewood Chamber Hosts Virtual Halloween Costume, Storefront & House Decorating Contests

UPDATE from the Maplewood Chamber of Commerce on October 15, 2020:

One of Maplewood’s famed traditions – the Halloween Parade – will not take place this year due to COVID-19. Not to worry, the Maplewood Chamber of Commerce has three ways to add FUN instead of FRIGHT to your Halloween night: Dress up your children, pets and/or yourself for the Virtual Halloween Costume Contest sponsored by Keller Williams Mid-Town Direct Realty; the Halloween Storefront Decoration Contest sponsored by Victoria Carter; and, the Halloween House Decorating Contest sponsored by the Allison Ziefert Real Estate Group.

Each contest will be judged driving by your house, walking by your storefront or viewing photos uploaded to the Chamber website.

If you want to participate in the House Decorating Contest, please complete this short form. To enter your business in the Storefront Decorating Contest, complete this form.

All judging will be done on Halloween by our wonderful sponsors. For the House and Storefront Decorating contests, be sure to enter no later than October 27th. Participants in the Costume Contest may enter through the end of Halloween.

Download (PDF, 234KB)

Download (PDF, 313KB)

Download (PDF, 255KB)