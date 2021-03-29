Maplewood COVID-19 Update: 1,300 Total Cases; 196 So Far Through March 25

From Mayor McGehee, March 26:

I want to thank our community for their continued efforts to fight against COVID-19. We’re getting close to the other side of this pandemic but we all must continue to do our part and be vigilant, to get vaccinated as appointments become available and get tested often. Yesterday we reached our 1,300th confirmed case.

The next couple of weeks will be critical to the health of our community as this afternoon starts our school district’s scheduled spring break which means many people will be going away and returning to our community from all over our country and the world. While away please do everything in your power to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash your hands frequently.

To assist with your return to the community, we will commence testing opportunities the week of April 5th. See below.

COVID-19 update

Confirmed Cases Update

Maplewood cumulative numbers through 3/25:

Total Cases: 1,300

Total Deaths: 33

March new cases: 196 (ages: 10 months-75 with 39% of new cases being minors.)

Avg Daily Total: 7.8

Total recovered cases: 532

State aggregate data and resources:

Total Cases: 777,521

Total Deaths: 21,795

If you receive a positive test result and have not heard from the Maplewood Public Health Division, please contact us at (973) 762-8120 so that we can advise you on isolation, quarantine and contact tracing.

Resources

Updated COVID Communication Document: https://www.twp.maplewood.nj. us/sites/g/files/vyhlif3396/f/ uploads/covid…

COVID-19 Coronavirus Resource Portal: https://www.twp.maplewood.nj. us/covid19.

New Jersey COVID-19 Statistics: https://www.nj.gov/health/cd/ topics/ncov.shtml

Click “daily case summary updates” under Epi Data Summaries in the lower right corner.

Quarantine Timeframes guidance: https://www.state.nj.us/ health/cd/topics/covid2019_ professionals.shtml

Keep getting Tested!

This morning I read in the New York Times that COVID-19 testing is on the decline. Unless you’ve been fully vaccinated please continue to get tested on a frequent basis. We encourage residents to get tested with or without symptoms every 15 days.

Below are a handful of opportunities to get tested. In addition, businesses like CVS are also conducting testing as well.

Essex County testing – Up to 800 Tests will be administered

Tuesday, March 30th, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Essex County Hall of Records Complex, Employee Parking Deck, 50 West Market Street, Newark

Saturday, April 3rd , 8 a.m. to 12 noon, Essex County Department of Public Works, 99 West Bradford Avenue, Cedar Grove

Residents age 8 and older are welcome

Free of charge to Essex County residents / No insurance is required.

Maplewood testing

Starting April 5 until April 30, we will be offering Covid and Antibody Testing at Yale Corner on Springfield Ave. from 9AM to 4PM, Monday – Friday.

PCR (both Nasal and Saliva) as well as ANTIBODY testing will be offered

Please register at NJCOVIDTEAM.COM and be sure to bring ID, Insurance card or Social Security Card if Uninsured.

Please continue to wear your mask

Wearing a mask is not only courteous to your fellow neighbors and citizens, but can be life saving, as it protects them from whatever you may have been exposed to even if you are asymptomatic.

Vaccination opportunities

As of March 20, 171,540 shots have been offered by the county and 62,221 people are now fully vaccinated. Vaccine opportunities are currently available at multiple locations. Please find below a list of sites:

https://www.essexcovid.org/

rwjbh.org/covid19vaccine

cvs.com/immunizations/covid- 19-vaccine

riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid- qualifier

https://stopandshop.com/covid- vaccine

Sign up today!