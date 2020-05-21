Maplewood Issues Declaration Requiring Face Coverings in Parks

The Maplewood Township Committee has issued a declaration that “individuals within the Township of Maplewood’s parks are required to have face coverings and practice social distancing and use face coverings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.”

The declaration is in effect beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 22.

Read the full declaration here:

DECLARATION OF LOCAL EMERGENCY

FACIAL COVERINGS REQUIRED IN MAPLEWOOD PARKS

WHEREAS, The Governor’s Executive Order 143, states that all employees and visitors are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings when present on the public and private beaches, lakes, and lakeshores in any settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, except where doing so would inhibit that individual’s health or where the individual is under two years of age; snd

WHEREAS, While the state has only strongly encouraged face coverings in public spaces, counties and municipalities may require face coverings; and

WHEREAS, The Governor’s Executive Order 147 states that employees, visitors, members, and other individuals should wear face coverings in any setting at outdoor recreational businesses or activities permitted to reopen where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, except where doing so would inhibit that individual’s health, or where the individual is under two years of age; and

WHEREAS, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has stated from recent studies that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms (“asymptomatic”) and that even those who eventually develop symptoms (“pre-symptomatic”) can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms. The virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity— including speaking —even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms; and

WHEREAS, In light of this new evidence, CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain especially in areas of significant community-based transmission; and

WHEREAS, for the safety of others, it is advised that individuals should carry a face mask or face covering with them at all times, when they go out in public.

NOW THEREFORE, pursuit to the powers in Chapter 251 of the Laws of 1942 as amended and supplemented, N.J.S.A. App. A-930 etc. Seq.: N.J.S.A. 40-48-1(6) and ordinances enacted pursuit thereto; N.J.S.A. 2C:33-1 etc. Seq.; — whichever law or laws apply, and by ordinances adopted by the Maplewood Township Committee:

1. Effective 8:00am on Friday, May 22nd until further notice, individuals within the Township of Maplewood’s parks are required to have face coverings and practice social distancing and use face coverings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

The Maplewood COVID-19 website https://www.twp.maplewood.nj. us/covid19

For COVID-19 questions, please call 2-1-1 or our Public Health Division at (973) 762-8120.