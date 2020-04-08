Maplewood Mayor Announces 3rd COVID-19-Related Death, Total of 106 Diagnosed Cases

From Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee on April 8, 2020:

Good Evening,

We are very saddened to announce the loss of another member of our community today due to the coronavirus COVID-19. The individual was a 50-year-old Maplewood resident. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the families who have lost loved ones in Maplewood and South Orange.

The NJ Department of Health has reported 47,437 confirmed cases in the state of New Jersey which includes 5,598 in Essex County.

The Maplewood Public Health Division now has a total of 106 coronavirus COVID-19 cases including today’s tragic loss of life and our two previously reported deaths. In the last two days we’ve received notification of 9 new cases. The new cases range from 29 to 69 years of age. Of our previous cases, 14 have fully recovered.

The Public Health Division investigates and works to obtain the recent contact history for new cases, including contacting anyone who has potentially been exposed. In addition, the Public Health Division can provide guidance to any business that may be impacted by COVID-19. If you have received a positive confirmed diagnosis from your healthcare provider but have not heard from our Public Health Division in 24 hours, please call the Public Health Division at (973) 762-8120.

For COVID-19 resources, please visit the Township of Maplewood’s COVID-19 website at: https://www.twp.maplewood.nj.us/covid19.

Social distancing and wearing a mask

Again, it is absolutely critical that we all practice social distancing. Also, the use of a face mask for your mouth and nose is very important and per Governor Murphy’s announcement this afternoon, masks are now required in grocery stores. Please see the CDC recommendation regarding the use of cloth face coverings. https://www.cdc.gov/…/prevent-getting…/cloth-face-cover.html.

In addition, wash your hands after returning home from any public space. Social distancing: Please provide your fellow residents with 6 feet while exercising, walking down the street or at the grocery store. Drivers, please do your part and slow down or stop for a couple of seconds to allow pedestrians the opportunity to stay safe. Let’s work together.

Feeding Our First Responders

A program providing a weekly meal for the Maplewood and South Orange Fire and Police Departments will start next week. If you are interested in contributing to the program, please donate whatever you can via venmo to @Roman-Gourmet and add the note “SOMA Heroes for Heroes” Thanks to the Roman Gourmet and Allison Ziefert Real Estate Group for starting this program.

Thank you

Mayor Frank