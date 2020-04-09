Maplewood Mayor Announces 4th COVID-19-Related Death, Diagnosed Cases Total 118

An update from Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee regarding COVID-19 Coronavirus

Good Evening,

We are very saddened to announce yet another loss of a member of our community today due to the coronavirus COVID-19. The individual was 95 years-old. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the families who have lost loved ones in Maplewood and South Orange. Many throughout our two towns are grieving and when it is appropriate to do so we will remember those who we have lost.

The NJ Department of Health has reported 51,027 confirmed cases in the state of New Jersey which includes 6,069 in Essex County.

The Maplewood Public Health Division now has a total of 118 coronavirus COVID-19 cases including today’s unfortunate loss of life and our three previously reported deaths. The new cases range from 23 to 98 years of age. Of our previous cases, 22 have fully recovered. Please note with a population of 25,000, to date we have one of the lowest case counts per 1000 residents in the county. However, please continue to stay at home and practice safe social distancing when you are out in public.

The Public Health Division investigates and works to obtain the recent contact history for new cases, including contacting anyone who has potentially been exposed. In addition, the Public Health Division can provide guidance to any business that may be impacted by COVID-19. If you have received a positive confirmed diagnosis from your healthcare provider but have not heard from our Public Health Division in 24 hours, please call the Public Health Division at (973) 762-8120.

For COVID-19 resources, please visit the Township of Maplewood’s COVID-19 website at: https://www.twp.maplewood.nj.us/covid19.

YOUTH need to practice SOCIAL DISTANCING

Parents and guardians, it is important that our youth practice social distancing. In addition, remind them to wash their hands after returning home from any public space. Social distancing is 6 feet when exercising, walking, or biking as well as wearing a mask. Thank you.

Mayor Frank