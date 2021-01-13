Maplewood Provides Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidance

From the Township of Maplewood:

NJ Vaccination Update

Please take note of the following updated information regarding NJ’s Covid-19 vaccination effort. (January 11, 2021)

Is the State still vaccinating ‘healthcare workers’ as defined in Group 1A?

Yes, please refer to this link for comprehensive guidance as to who qualifies as a ‘healthcare worker’.

https://www.twp.maplewood.nj. us/home/urgent-alerts/covid- 19-vaccine-guidance-group-1a

Essex County residents who qualify as healthcare workers should register to be vaccinated here:

www.essexcovid.org

To determine your eligibility for vaccination at this time and to pre-register for vaccination , please use the following link:

https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/ vaccine

Has the State opened up the next vaccination category, Group 1B?

Yes, but only for first responders at this time. Please refer to the following NJ DOH letter for guidance on who qualifies as a ‘first responder.’

https://nj.gov/health/legal/ covid19/Vaccines%20-%201B% 20Facts%20-%20New%20Jersey’s% 20Approach%20to%20Phase%201B% 20First%20Responders%20-% 20Final%201-8-21.pdf

Has the State opened up vaccination category, Group 1C?

NO.

Essex County in conjunction with RWJ Barnabas Health is providing the COVID-vaccination directly to homebound residents in the county. Homebound is being defined as anyone who is immobile, anyone who cannot be transported to a vaccination clinic without great difficulty and who is not already receiving direct medical care at a long term care facility, skilled nursing facility, etc.

RWJBarnabas and our public health officials and social workers are reaching out to homebound individuals directly and making arrangements for a home visit.

If you have any questions, please contact the Maplewood Public Health Division. You can also email Candice Davenport at [email protected] nj.us and use the subject header: “homebound resident”.

Home health aides or nursing assistants qualify to receive the COVID vaccine under Group 1A.

For additional information – Please Visit www.twp.maplewood.nj.us/ vaccine