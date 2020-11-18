COVID-19 Health & Wellness Maplewood

Maplewood Public Health Hosts COVID-19 Town Hall Nov. 22; Drive-Thru Flu Clinic Nov. 28

By access_timeNov-18-2020

From the Maplewood Public Health Division:

The Maplewood Public Health Division is hosting two upcoming health department events.

1.  Ask the Experts: COVID-19 Town Hall and Q&A, Sunday, November 22nd, 7:30 pm- 9 pm

Do you have questions about Covid-19 risk, eating restaurants or shopping ? The upcoming holidays? Wondering about when you’ll get the vaccines? Want insight on treatment and best approaches if you think you’re sick? Please attend and bring your questions!

2.  Maplewood Township Drive Thru Flu Clinic, Saturday November 28th, 10 am-12 pm, parking lot behind Town Hall, 574 Valley St., Entrance from Park Road. $20 cash/ check for 18-64 years of age. Seniors 65 years and older are free.

