Maplewood Public Health: This Memorial Day Weekend, Remember Social Distancing is Not JUST About ‘Six Feet Apart’

From the Maplewood Public Health Division:

As Governor Murphy begins to lift restrictions on activities, please keep in mind that we still need to maintain social distancing to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. With the Memorial Day weekend coming, and the reopening of state and county parks and beaches please remember that we can all enjoy it, but maybe not all at the same time. If it is too crowded, consider going at a less crowded time.

Social distancing is not just about standing six feet apart. It’s about reducing our exposure to crowded spaces. People can be carriers of COVID-19 and not show any symptoms or have mild symptoms, so they may move about not realizing that they can transmit the virus to others. The more people you are around, the more you increase your risk of exposure to COVID-19. Please make wise choices about where you and your family members go and please wear a face mask in public spaces when you cannot guarantee a six foot distance from others.

Here are some more reminders and updates: