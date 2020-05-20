Maplewood Public Health: This Memorial Day Weekend, Remember Social Distancing is Not JUST About ‘Six Feet Apart’

From the Maplewood Public Health Division:
As Governor Murphy begins to lift restrictions on activities, please keep in mind that we still need to maintain social distancing to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. With the Memorial Day weekend coming, and the reopening of state and county parks and beaches please remember that we can all enjoy it, but maybe not all at the same time. If it is too crowded, consider going at a less crowded time.
Social distancing is not just about standing six feet apart. It’s about reducing our exposure to crowded spaces. People can be carriers of COVID-19 and not show any symptoms or have mild symptoms, so they may move about not realizing that they can transmit the virus to others. The more people you are around, the more you increase your risk of exposure to COVID-19. Please make wise choices about where you and your family members go and please wear a face mask in public spaces when you cannot guarantee a six foot distance from others.
Here are some more reminders and updates:
- On May 15, 2020, Governor Murphy signed Executive Order 145 allowing elective surgeries and invasive procedures to resume on May 26. The full executive order can be found here. Please contact your healthcare provider and know that we can now resume scheduling elective surgeries and invasive medical and dental procedures.
- We advise residents to seek immediate medical care if they are experiencing a life threatening emergency. Do not ignore symptoms of heart attack (see below) or stroke (Look for F.A.S.T symptoms of stroke: face drooping, arm weakness, and speech difficulty is the time to call 9-1-1). Hospitals are ready and capable to treat patients and are advising people to get the lifesaving care they need.
- Keep or schedule in-person medical appointments for annual physicals for both children and adults. Doctor’s offices are beginning to open up for annual visits and it is important to keep up with annual physicals to check on your overall health and to stay on track with childhood vaccination schedules. Confirm with your healthcare provider for times of service.