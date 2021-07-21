COVID-19GovernmentMaplewood

Maplewood Sees Significant COVID Case Spike, Mostly Among the Unvaccinated

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From Maplewood Township:

Mayor McGehee expressed concern over a rise in Maplewood’s COVID cases during the Township Committee Meeting. According to the mayor, as of July 20, there are 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the township this month.

“This is a significant spike versus our 32 cases in May, and 13 in June,” he remarked. “The main cause is that we are venturing out more, as it is summertime.”  

Unvaccinated individuals made up a large majority, 80%, of the cases. Mayor McGehee emphasised vaccination as a prevention measure, recommending citizens to “Please get vaccinated…Although some of our cases include vaccinated residents, it doesn’t mean the vaccines don’t work. It means it’s not 100%, so we all have to be mindful.”

Regarding the age demographics of this month’s cases: 26% are under age 12, 4% are between the ages of 12 and 17, and 70% of those who contracted the disease are over 18 years old. This follows a larger pattern in Essex County, where cumulatively adults over 18 have made up about 87% of cases, with a plurality in their 30s and 40s.    

 Essex County Public Health Guidelines also recommend washing hands often with soap and water, practicing social distancing, and continuing to stay up to date on COVID in your area.    

 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Cat Delett Is New Manager of Maplewood Village...

Mayor McGehee: Fofana Homicide & Hughes Street Shooting...

Maplewood Approves Bond to Design Artificial Turf Field...

South Orange-Maplewood Schools Leader of Special Services Resigns

Columbia High Chorus Director Loses Termination Challenge

South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed Considers Renaming Jefferson...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE