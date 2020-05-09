Maplewood TC Member Vic DeLuca to All Residents: ‘I Urge You to Get Tested’ for COVID-19

Maplewood Township Committee member and former Mayor Vic DeLuca recently was tested for COVID-19 along with his wife, Janey, at the drive-thru site at Weequahic Park in Newark. Both tested negative for the virus.

DeLuca posted about the process in The Village Green News & Views Facebook group, among other social media sites.

“…there is a lot of confusion and misunderstanding about the testing process,” DeLuca told Village Green. “Information from the CDC and White House is suspect at best and most times contradictory.”

Although neither DeLuca nor his wife had any symptoms of coronavirus, they decided to get tested when testing at some sites in Essex County became open to all residents, not just to those who exhibit symptoms.

“Testing, testing, testing has been the mantra of Governors [Phil] Murphy and [Andrew] Cuomo and public health professionals across the country,” said DeLuca, noting that Murphy recently announced that New Jersey will offer testing to asymptomatic individuals.

Indeed, the state is starting to open up testing to a wider range of people including those who are asymptomatic; however, Murphy advises residents to consult with their doctors before getting tested and emphasized that testing still should be prioritized for symptomatic people, first responders, and at-risk populations.

See information on who should get tested in NJ here.

See an up-to-date list of testing sites and guidelines here.

“I believe we should ramp up testing for people with and without symptoms to help build support for and confidence in re-opening our economy,” DeLuca said, adding that those who are asymptomatic can still spread the virus.

“People should make up their own minds about getting tested and be guided by their health and medical professionals,” he said; however, “if anyone asks me… I will encourage them get a test.”

Read DeLuca’s account below:

On Wednesday, May 6th Janey and I went for our COVID-19 tests at the Essex County drive through testing site in Newark. We do not have any symptoms but as an elected official who has been advocating more testing, I need to model my behavior.

We received test results the next day (Thursday). Both negative. COVID-19 Nasal/ Nasopharynx Not Detected.

Process was very simple. Go to www.EssexCOVID.org or call 973-324-9950. Shortly thereafter you’ll get a confirmation text and after you confirm your email address, you’ll receive a scheduled time via email within an hour or so.

On the day of the test you drive to Weequahic Park in Newark and show the officer a copy of your email through the window. You never open up your windows until told to do so. You’ll go to the check-in tent and show the worker your email with a confirmation number (without opening the window). No ID or insurance cards are required (even though the email confirmation said they would). The tests are free and only available to Essex County residents.

The worker will put the testing kit under your windshield and tell you to drive. You’ll follow the road to the next tent with four lines of cars. The officers will let four cars into the tent at once. It is a little like getting a car inspected. Once in the tent you’ll be given a tissue through a slight opening in your car window and asked to blow your nose. Your name and birthdate will be confirmed.

The nurse will then ask you to lower your window and put your head back. The swab is inserted in your nose and you get a weird sensation. No pain – just something unusual. Most likely you’ll tear up some. You’ll close your window right after the test.

You then drive out through the park exit. The entire process once we got to the park took about 35 minutes. It was very organized.

They told us we would get results in 5 to 7 business days but just 25 hours later, we got a call with our results – negative. Just to be sure the caller checked our email addresses and dates of birth before giving us the results.

We still need to work out a testing procedure for those who are unable to use the drive through facility. More on that another time.

For now I urge you to get tested.