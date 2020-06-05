Maplewood Township to Offer COVID-19 Viral and Antibody Testing at Community Pool, June 8-12

From Candice Davenport, Health Officer, Maplewood Public Health Division:

Dear Community,

Please spread the word that there will be communitywide COVID viral and antibody testing behind the Maplewood OEM building, on Boyden Ave next week from Monday June 8th to Friday June 12th from 8 am -4 pm.

They accept private insurance as well as Medicare/ Medicaid and will provide care at no charge if person can show a social security card.

Thank you for spreading the word and helping us to increase testing opportunities in Maplewood.

Download (PDF, 384KB)