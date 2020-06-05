Community COVID-19 Government Maplewood

Maplewood Township to Offer COVID-19 Viral and Antibody Testing at Community Pool, June 8-12

By access_timeJun-05-2020

From Candice Davenport, Health Officer, Maplewood Public Health Division:

Dear Community,

Please spread the word that there will be communitywide COVID viral and antibody testing behind the Maplewood OEM building, on Boyden Ave next week from Monday June 8th to Friday June 12th from 8 am -4 pm.

They accept private insurance as well as Medicare/ Medicaid and will provide care at no charge if person can show a social security card.

Thank you for spreading the word and helping us to increase testing opportunities in Maplewood.

Download (PDF, 384KB)

Other Stories

  • VIDEO, PHOTOS: 'We Need a New System' — Weekend of Planned Peaceful Protests Begin in Maplewood, South Orange
  • Reclaiming our Democracy: a Statement from the Library Board of Trustees
  • Maplewood Township Committee and South Orange Board of Trustees Issue Statement Calling George Floyd Murder ‘Unacceptable,’ Urging Solidarity
  • June 5: Essex County Reports 17,973 Cases of COVID-19, 1,696 Deaths