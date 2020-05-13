May 13: South Orange Reports 91 Positive COVID-19 Residents

Neighbors,

As of 4:00 p.m. today, 334 South Orange residents have received access to COVID-19 testing and of that number, 91 tests have returned positive and 243 have returned negative. To date, four members of our community have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Please continue to keep their families in your prayers.

Updates

State Update

Governor Murphy signed an Executive Order extending the Public Health Emergency in New Jersey for an additional 30 days. Stay-at-home order’s remain in effect.

Schools will remain closed through the end of the academic year.

Earlier today, as part of New Jersey’s Road Back, the Governor signed Executive Order No. 142, permitting the resumption of non-essential construction, curbside pickup at non-essential retail businesses, and car gatherings for the purpose of drive-through and drive-in events. The construction and non-essential retail provisions will take effect at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, May 18, while the car gatherings provision will take effect immediately.

Essex County Updates

Anyone visiting an Essex County Park MUST wear a mask and social distance.

Beginning Thursday, May 14, Essex County will be distributing food to any county resident who needs it.

Open to All: Coronavirus Screenings in Essex County Weequahic Park. You can get tested whether or not you are showing symptoms. Click here to schedule your appointment.

Local Reminders