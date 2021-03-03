MEND to Host Virtual “Green Bean” Fundraising Gala March 6

From Meeting Essential Needs with Dignity:

Meeting Essential Needs with Dignity (MEND) is hosting its virtual Green Bean Gala on March 6, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. The online fundraising event will feature in-depth interviews with several food pantry managers, a tour of the Fresh Food Hub, a look ahead to future MEND programming, a silent auction and “Giving Bean” fund-a-need, special musical performances by local artists and “shout-outs” from local celebrities… all in under an hour!

There is no cost to attend the online event, but optional tickets are being offered at $50 or $125 per person. The higher-priced ticket includes a signature cocktail kit, delivered to attendees the day of the event.

Event registration is available on the organization’s website https://mendnj.org/green-bean-gala/. All registrants will receive an email containing a link to the event.

MEND is a hunger relief network that supports 20 food pantries located throughout Essex County. Since the start of the pandemic, MEND has provided those pantries, as well as numerous community partners, with over 250,000 pounds – or 1 million servings – of fresh food, and an additional 196,000 pounds of needed non-perishable foods.

Executive Director, Robin Peacock, said, “Our extended community has really shown up for MEND since the start of the pandemic, with fundraising events, donations of food and money, and an outpouring of volunteer support. Offering the Green Bean Gala virtually this year is our way of showing appreciation for, and even celebrating, the creativity and compassion we’ve seen in the face of all that’s happening.”

MEND Chairman, Jabbar Abdi adds, “Even in this virtual format, The Green Bean Gala brings attention and awareness to growing food insecurity in our community. Our goal with this event, as with everything we do, is to bring attention to the families and children in Essex County who go hungry each day and to seek better ways to address that need.”

Event sponsors include 4Elbows, The Able Baker, Christ Church in Short Hills, Beth & Paul Daugherty, Karen Hartshorn Hilton & James Hilton, Allison Kalsched, Steven & Nina Lerner, Lifetime Tales Production, Debbie & Ajay Nagpal, Newcomers & Neighbors of Short Hills & Millburn, Andreas Papadatos & Brenda Thickett, Pollock Properties Group, Margaret & Christopher Santana, Mary Clair Sonneman, South Orange Maplewood Education Association, The Todd Group, The Village Green, Kathryn & Michael Wile, and Words Bookstore.

To become an event sponsor, or to purchase tickets to the Green Bean Gala, visit https://mendnj.org/green-bean-gala/.