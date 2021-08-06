Mobile Vaccine Clinic at CHS August 17 for South Orange-Maplewood Residents Age 12 & Up

From the South Orange-Maplewood School District:

Hello SOMSD Community,

The Essex County Mobile Health Clinic in partnership with the District, Maplewood Township and South Orange Village will be providing onsite Covid-19 vaccinations at Columbia High School (gym parking lot) on Tuesday, August 17 and September 7* from 10am – 2pm. Vaccinations are available to SOMA residents age 12 and up. For more information visit the District website: bit.ly/3Cuin7V

THREE VACCINATIONS AVAILABLE ONSITE:

Pfizer (Age 12+)

Moderna / Johnson & Johnson (Age 18+)

Parent/Guardian must accompany their child(ren) for vaccine administration

Key Details:

Open to all Maplewood and South Orange Residents

Must register with the Maplewood Department of Health by calling: (973) 762-1820

Location: CHS Gym Parking Lot (located on Valley Street)

*The Mobile Unit will return on Tuesday. September 7th (three weeks later) to give the 2nd dose of Pfizer); If you get the Moderna vaccination on August 17, you will have to go to another county location, four weeks later, for the 2nd dose. J&J is one dose

SPANISH:

Hola comunidad de SOMSD,

La Clínica de Salud Móvil del Condado de Essex en asociación con el Distrito, Maplewood Township y South Orange Village proporcionarán vacunas Covid-19 en el lugar en Columbia High School (estacionamiento del gimnasio) el martes 17 de agosto y el 7 de septiembre* de 10 a.m. a 2 p.m. Las vacunas están disponibles para los residentes de SOMA de 12 años en adelante. Para obtener más información, visite el sitio web del distrito: bit.ly/3Cuin7V

TRES VACUNAS DISPONIBLES EN EL LUGAR:

Pfizer (edad 12+)

Moderna / Johnson & Johnson (mayores de 18 años)

El padre / tutor debe acompañar a su (s) hijo (s) para la administración de la vacuna

Detalles clave:

Abierto para todos los residentes de Maplewood y South Orange

Debe registrarse con el Departamento de Salud de Maplewood llamando al: (973) 762-1820

Ubicación: Estacionamiento del gimnasio de CHS (ubicado en Valley Street)

* La Unidad Móvil regresará el martes. 7 de septiembre (tres semanas después) para administrar la segunda dosis de Pfizer); Si recibe la vacuna Moderna el 17 de agosto, tendrá que ir a otra ubicación del condado, cuatro semanas después, para la segunda dosis. J&J es una dosis

Haitian Creole:

Bonjou Kominote SOMSD,

Essex County Mobile Health Clinic an patenarya avèk Distri a, Maplewood Township ak South Orange Village pral bay vaksinasyon Covid-19 nan plas nan lekòl segondè Columbia (pakin jimnastik) nan Madi, 17 Out ak 7 septanm* soti nan 10am – 2pm. Vaksinasyon yo disponib pou rezidan SOMA ki gen laj 12 an ak plis. Pou plis enfòmasyon vizite sit entènèt Distri a: bit.ly/3Cuin7V

TWA VAKSINASYON DISPONIB SOU SIT:

Pfizer (Laj 12+)

Moderna / Johnson & Johnson (Laj 18+)

Paran / Gadyen dwe akonpaye pitit yo pou yo ka pran vaksen an

Detay kle:

Louvri pou tout moun ki abite Maplewood ak South Orange

Ou dwe enskri nan Depatman Sante Maplewood lè w rele: (973) 762-1820

Kote: CHS pakin jimnastik (ki chita sou Valley Street)

* Inite mobil la ap retounen nan Madi. 7 septanm (twa semèn pita) bay 2zyèm dòz Pfizer); Si ou pran vaksen an Moderna sou Out 17, ou pral gen pou yo ale nan yon lòt kote konte, kat semèn pita, pou 2yèm dòz la. J & J se yon sèl dòz