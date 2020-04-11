NJ Community Photo Project Preserves Impressions of Life During Coronavirus

From Catherine Delett of Good Crowd Events:

Back at the beginning of March, things seemed fairly normal. At Good Crowd Events, we had just finished working on TEDxMaplewood and we were looking forward to some exciting upcoming projects. Then, seemingly overnight, everything changed for all of us. The stay-at-home order, keeping 6ft apart, getting groceries, working from home — or not working at all, wearing masks, and the challenges of distance learning were suddenly the new reality.

Life is different now and it can seem overwhelming and isolating. That’s why we started the i19: Life During COVID-19 Community Photo Journal project. This project was created to document how our everyday life has changed during the pandemic and also to remind us all that even though we have to stay apart, we are all still connected.

Everyone can share photos showing how life is different — or the same — during this unprecedented time. It is one small way we can all see that we aren’t alone. We are all in this together and we still have hope, connection, and community.

Anyone is welcome to contribute photos of how they are experiencing daily life during this time. To be part of the project, send your photos, along with photo credit (and caption if applicable) to [email protected]. View the photo journal at i19gallery.com.