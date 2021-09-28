NJ Dept. of Health: Booster Shots for People 65+, High-Risk Individuals to Begin ‘Immediately’

From New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli:

The action by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provides for the administration of booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after completion of the primary series to help increase protection for the following:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot;

People age 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot;

People age 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot, based on their individual benefits and risks, and

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional settings, including healthcare workers, may receive a booster shot, based on their individual benefits and risks.

The New Jersey Department of Health is directing our vaccination partners in the state to begin administering booster doses to eligible individuals immediately. Individuals will self-identify according to the categories above and will not be required by vaccination providers to provide proof of a medical condition or a note from a medical provider in order to receive a booster dose in New Jersey.

There are over 1,600 vaccination sites across New Jersey – more than 1,000 of which offer the Pfizer vaccine – and the Department of Health continues to work to add additional sites. Many sites have walk-in availability and extended hours. To find a vaccination site and book an appointment online, visit covid19.nj.gov/finder or call the state’s Vaccine Call Center at 1-855-568-0545.

Our efforts also include homebound individuals. Individuals who received Pfizer can reach out directly to their local health department or complete the intake form available at //covid19.nj.gov/ homeboundvax. For assistance completing the survey by phone, please contact the call center.

People who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine are not yet eligible for the booster shots authorized by the federal government.

In a statement, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky said the CDC “will also evaluate with similar urgency available data in the coming weeks to swiftly make additional recommendations for other populations or people who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.”

FDA Fact Sheet: https://www.fda.gov/ media/144413/download

Eligible residents can go to www.essexcovid.org to schedule a vaccine appointment.

For further guidance, refer to NJDOH Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli’s Provision of Pfizer mRNA Vaccine Booster Dose for Certain Individuals or New Jersey’s COVID-19 information hub.