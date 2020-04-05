PHOTO of the Day: South Orange Residents Remind People to ‘Wash Hands’

Photographer Joy Yagid spotted the following on a garage in the Newstead neighborhood in South Orange recently: a homemade sign urging residents to “Wash Hands.”

As of Sunday morning, South Orange reports that of 68 residents who have been able to get tested for COVID-19, 38 have returned positive and 30 were negative. The average age of South Orange residents who have tested positive is 50 years old.

Following recent guidelines from the CDC, Village President Sheena Collum urged residents to wear cloth face coverings while in public –– but to stay home unless absolutely necessary.