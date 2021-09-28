COVID-19GovernmentMaplewoodMillburnSouth Orange

September 28: Essex County Reports 93,353 (+101) Cases of COVID-19, 2,809 Deaths

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Below is the September 28, 2021 report from the Essex County Executive’s Office on the total number of diagnosed coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths as of 9 a.m. today.

Editor’s note: there is sometimes a discrepancy between the county reports and reports from municipalities. The most recent reports from Maplewood and South Orange, which you can find on Village Green, are the most accurate counts, as the individual towns are the ones actually investigating reported cases.

Statewide there are 998,454 cases of COVID-19 reported yesterday. Today’s reported cases are pending.

Read more public health-related coverage here.

Download (PDF, 171KB)

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

CHS Principal Urges Families to Get Vaccinated, Mask...

NJ Dept. of Health: Booster Shots for People...

St. Joseph’s CYO Basketball Now Accepting Registrations For...

Yosh Nijman, Columbia High Class of ’14, Shines...

Columbia High School Update: Fall Sports and Spring...

Questions About Recusal Create Tension at South Orange-Maplewood...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE