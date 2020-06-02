Socially Distant Food Drop Off for OLS Food Pantry at Morrow Church June 6

From Lauren Watson, Community Service chair at Morrow Preschool:

On May 16th, Morrow Preschool co-sponsored The Neighborhood Food Drive to benefit the Food Pantry at Our Lady of Sorrows. The drive was a partnership of volunteers and generous donations from Morrow Preschool teachers and families, Morrow Church, and the surrounding Lenox Place Neighborhood.

There is an increase in demand at our local food pantries due to the financial strain that so many people are enduring during this difficult time.

By the end of the day, over 1900 items were collected.

Due to the success of the drive, on May 23rd, The Food Pantry at OLS was able to serve 324 patrons from SOMA and neighboring towns and was also able to provide The Parenting Center with 22 food packages for SOMA families.

There will be another food drive on June 6th, with a rain date of June 7th. To practice social distancing, there will be two drop off areas. Donations will be collected in the parking lot at Morrow Church and on the church’s front lawn on Ridgewood Road. This food drive will be open to the public.