SOMSD Offers Saturday Weekly COVID-19 Mobile Testing, Starting 12/4

From the South Orange & Maplewood School District:

Please be advised that beginning on Saturday, December 4, MediMobile will now be offering their weekly Saturday COVID testing at the District’s Board of Education Building, District Meeting Room (DMR), 525 Academy Street, during their normally scheduled hours, 9am – 3pm. Street parking is available and parking in the District Office’s parking lot will be available on Saturdays. In addition, Wednesday testing will continue at the BOE Building from 4pm – 6pm (street parking available and parking in the staff lot after 4:30pm).

The District continues to strongly advocate for all members of our community who are eligible to get vaccinated to fight the spread of the virus. Those who are not vaccinated are encouraged to get tested. As we enter into a season where there will be more indoor gatherings as well as flu season, we especially encourage parents/guardians to keep children with symptoms home and have them tested.

PCR and Rapid (nasal swab) tests will all be available to anyone over 6 months old.

There is NO out-of-pocket cost to anyone.

Those with health insurance must bring proof of insurance and valid identification. Those without health insurance must bring valid identification and a form will be provided for you to complete.

No appointments are required.

Note :