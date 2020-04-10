South Orange Loses 2nd Resident to COVID-19, Total Diagnosed Cases at 50

I am so sorry to report that South Orange has lost yet another community member, a 62-year old female. I ask we all continue to pray for the families, friends, and colleagues who are grieving the loss of their loved ones.

A Look at South Orange by the Numbers

As of noon today, our community has 50 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. To put this into perspective, 100 residents have been given access to the limited testing available (e.g., they’ve exhibited the required fever and respiratory symptoms), and of that number, 50 results have returned positive and 50 have returned negative. Included below is also the age distribution of positive test cases.