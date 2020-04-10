COVID-19 South Orange

South Orange Loses 2nd Resident to COVID-19, Total Diagnosed Cases at 50

By Sheena Collum, South Orange Village President access_timeApr-10-2020

I am so sorry to report that South Orange has lost yet another community member, a 62-year old female. I ask we all continue to pray for the families, friends, and colleagues who are grieving the loss of their loved ones.

A Look at South Orange by the Numbers
As of noon today, our community has 50 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. To put this into perspective, 100 residents have been given access to the limited testing available (e.g., they’ve exhibited the required fever and respiratory symptoms), and of that number, 50 results have returned positive and 50 have returned negative. Included below is also the age distribution of positive test cases.

You May Also Like

  • South Orange Loses 2nd Resident to COVID-19, Total Diagnosed Cases at 50
  • Maplewood Mayor Announces 4th COVID-19-Related Death, Diagnosed Cases Total 118
  • VIDEO: 'Helping People Is What We Do' — Maplewood's Bravest Respond to COVID-19
  • Murphy: Employees & Customers Must Wear Masks in Stores, All Non-Essential Construction Projects Must Cease

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *