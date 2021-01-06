South Orange Residents: Vaccine Registration, Updates and Call for Volunteers

From South Orange Township:

With the vaccine sites in full swing, the Township of South Orange Village wanted to remind residents on how to register to receive the shot, as well as volunteer at the vaccination sites. In addition, there are more updates regarding the vaccination plan.

The Latest Updates:

The New Jersey Department of Health recently broadened and clarified category Group 1A, those who are currently eligible to receive the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations. Group1A includes healthcare provider, and staff & residents of long-term care facilities. Residents of long-term facilities are receiving the vaccine directly and on-site, they need not register and or travel to a vaccination site.

The state opened a new portal allowing NJ residents to preregister for the vaccine: https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/ vaccine. The portal allows residents to be pre-screened determining their eligibility for vaccination according to the population categories or tiers established. Only those who qualify as healthcare workers or long-term care residents under 1A can be vaccinated at this time. Once screened through the portal, IA persons will receive an email directing them to a list of vaccination sites within a 25-mile radius of their residence where they can schedule an appointment.

Currently, Phase 1B of vaccination will include frontline essential workers and individuals over 75; Phase 1C will include other essential workers, adults 65-74, and persons aged 16-64 with medical conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19. Following these phases, the general public (Phase 2) will be eligible for vaccination.

We are in need of volunteers; can you please help?

Our County needs a large number of volunteers to ensure the success of a robust and efficient vaccination effort. This includes:

Administration/Clerical Volunteers

Vaccine Administrator Volunteers (qualified individuals with a nursing or medical background to be part of our inoculation team)

Right now we have over 1,000 volunteers signed up! But we can always use more.

Volunteers will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination to ensure their health and safety. Volunteers are asked to commit to an entire day; a continental breakfast and boxed lunch will be provided. All volunteers will be supplied with PPE (masks, face shields, gloves, and gowns).

You can sign-up and help our efforts by completing the following volunteer forms:

For medical professionals

Unfortunately, this past month has resulted in our highest case load to date with 163 cases. Currently, South Orange’s totals are 448 positive test cases and 7,752 negative cases. Sadly, we have lost six members of our community. We remind members that all COVID guidelines are in effect, regardless of vaccination status. Please take this very seriously as the virus is still active in our community.

Please continue to protect yourself and care for your fellow community members. Remember that we are all in this together.