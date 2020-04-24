South Orange to Host Virtual Town Hall on COVID-19 April 30

From the Township of South Orange:

South Orange Together: A Virtual Town Hall on COVID-19

The Township of South Orange Village “Citizen Engagement and Strategic Partnership” committee has organized a special town hall to discuss the state of South Orange During COVID-19. Discussions to include but not limited: South Orange communications, public safety, public health, the financial impact to the village, small business support, and what you as residents can do to help.

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2020 | Time: 7:30pm-9:00pm

Where:

Join WebEx here.

Facebook Live: South Orange Village Facebook

To Join By Phone: 1-408-418-9388, Event number (access code): 718 352 670